Naija Highlandah Challenge Hots Up As More Participants Target N2m Prize Money

With less than three weeks to the grand finale of the maiden edition of The Naija Hihglandah Challenge, a search for the boldest and most unconventional Nigerian who lives life by their own rules, more and more participants have joined the quest for the bragging rights as the first-ever Naija Highlandah, as well as the two-million-naira prize money, and a trip to Scotland.

Organised by leading whisky brand, William Lawson’s, the challenge which began on October 5, will end on November 12 with a star-studded grand finale featuring music, comedy and general entertainment.

The number of game participants increased from 392 to 443 in the second week to affirm the challenge’s popularity. Of the 392 that participated in week one, 38 people scored 80 points, qualifying them for the grand finale. Last weekend, only 12 bold people with guts and wits scored the qualification mark (80) for the grand finale.

Last weekend, William Lawson’s ambassadors and influencers were on hand at several outlets to witness the challenge, and joined fun seekers at bars, lounges and supermarkets. These include Papiee Lounge, Yaba, Dreamers Lounge, Ajao Estate, Pandova Rooftop, Okota and Red Charcoal, Surulere. The fun also happened at Barman, Yaba, Jara Supermarket, Ikeja, Spar, Opebi and Market Square, Maryland, with eager participants competing to win tickets to the grand finale.

Daring Nigerians willing to test their mettle will continue the quest for the star prize this weekend at lounges, including Bamboo Lounge in Ikeja GRA, Q4 on Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Esporta Magodo, and Jacoin Bar, Surulere. People can also easily win tickets to the grand finale at supermarkets, including JustRite outlets at Iyana Ipaja, Ojodu and Dopemu and Shoprite, Ikeja City Mall.

Sharing their experiences at the week two activations, contestants disclosed that they had been wowed by William Lawson’s whisky, brewed in Macduff, a rugged, coastal town northeast of Scotland.

Gifty Gabriel, one of the boldest ladies that contested in the challenge said, “It’s been a pleasant experience this evening. Watching people participate in the challenges has been hilarious, especially the men walking on high heels and the one involving tissue paper. The whisky is nice, awesome, and I would love you to try it.”

John Francis, another contestant, hailed the whisky’s quality, noting that “it’s a great whisky, the best thing I’ve tasted for a while now. My team is losing in the contest, but William Lawson’s is helping me calm down.”

At the end of the four-week challenge, the 10 participants with the best Highlandah attitude and the highest number of points will move to the grand finale, but they will need to display more guts and determination to clinch the ultimate Naija Highlandah title.