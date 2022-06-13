NAICOM urges Women Insurers to Influence Insurance Acceptance

The Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA), has been pushed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to use its position to influence insurance acceptance in the country.

Sunday Thomas, the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of NAICOM, remarked this during Margaret Moore’s investiture as the 14th president of PILA in Lagos, according to a statement.

According to Thomas, PILA had offered a place for creating and promoting frank professional insurance ladies whose traits would be the highest manifestation of empathy in dealing with insurance policyholders over the years as Nigeria’s top female professional association.

He said, increasingly, insurance was becoming accepted as a social intermediation, rather than a commercial concern, adding that it should be offered and sold in that sense.

“Suffice it to say that people are more likely to see the value and benefits of insurance when presented as a social product and with women in the lead,” he said.

To the new president and her team, Thomas said, “I am highly confident that you and your team will work assiduously to see that women lead by example in deepening insurance penetration, using your influence as mothers, wives and above all women professionals to challenge the men that indeed you can do better.”

Moore, for one, stated that her administration would work to establish active PILA chapters in each of the federation's six geographic zones, with Lagos maintaining the core. She stated her administration would consider the proposals of a committee established in 2013 in The Gambia to work out mechanisms for the body's establishment as a pan-African insurance ladies organisation when speaking about the PILA Africa initiative.