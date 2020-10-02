NAICOM Unveils Digitalization Strategies to Curb Fake Insurance

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), says it has rolled out some digitisation strategies through its new portal to transform the sector and improve insurance penetration.

Mr Abiodun Aribike, the Deputy Director in charge of Information Technology in NAICOM, said this at a seminar for insurance journalists with theme: “Digital Transformation of the Commission and Market Development Initiatives’’ on Friday in Uyo.

He said the strategies, which would be made available through the portal would help to reduce incidences of fake insurance, improve productivity and revenue in the industry.

Aribike in a lecture with title: “Digital Transformation of NAICOM’s Processes and Procedures’’, said the commission had also begun training of stakeholders in the sector to effect the digital transformation.

He said that the digitisation strategy would help the people to source information about insurers to check their genuineness.

“I am here to show you what we are going to do.

“We have trained staff of brokers in the South West and we want to train those in the South-South, South East for them to join the portal.

“This will improve productivity, enhance stakeholders’ collaboration, trust and resource management,’’ he said.

He noted that the digital system would aid easy approval of licensing for insurance companies and the tracking of insurance-related complaints by policyholders.