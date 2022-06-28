NAICOM Stops Niger Insurance, Standard Alliance From Operating

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has disclosed that it has stopped Niger Insurance Plc and Standard Alliance Insurance Plc from operating.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, NAICOM stated that the operation licence withdrawal took effect from Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

“This is to notify all insurance stakeholders and members of the public that the National Insurance Commission has cancelled the certificates of registration of Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, RIC – 091 and Niger Insurance Plc, RIC – 029 with effect from the 21st day of June 2022.

“Consequently, the commission has appointed Sanya, Ogunkuade Esq of Plot 217, Upper Grace Plaza, 3rd Floor (Left Wing), Shetima Munguno Crescent, Behind Julius Berger Equipment Yard, Utako, Abuja as the Receiver/Liquidator for Niger Insurance Plc and, Kehinde Aina Esq of Aina Blankson LP, 5/7, Ademola Street, SW Ikoyi, Lagos as the receiver/liquidator for Standard Alliance Insurance Plc.

“All stakeholders are advised to forward their enquiries to the respective Receiver/Liquidator for each company for their necessary action.

“The Commission assures all stakeholders of the safety and protection of their interests,” the statement read.