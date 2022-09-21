NAHCO Makes Handling Equipment Acquisition Valued At N500m

Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance) has secured a new set of ground support equipment (GSE), which includes four units of high capacity Mallaghan mobile steps with chutes and a 14 tonnes cargo main deck high loader.

NAHCO also acquired five units of Toyota Coaster buses and one Toyota Hiace bus at a valued price of N500 million.

According to the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NAHCO, Indranil Gupta, who spoke at the unveiling of the GSE, the newly-acquired equipment would not only aid the transportation of crew but would also promote quality customers’ satisfaction in the aviation industry.

’’We are committed to satisfying our clients/customers through excellent service delivery, using the latest equipment and also confident that the group’s equipment acquisition plan would bolster our resolve in making the NAHCO group a one-stop-shop for aviation logistics and travels.

“Along with the phased plan of GSE acquisition, we also plan to invest in cutting-edge technology to delight our customers/clients in a more effective, efficient, and seamless manner,” he stated.

This development came barely two months after NAHCO recorded groundbreaking achievements with facilities and funding to boost exports.

The company, in collaboration with Nigerian Export Processing Council (NEPC), pushed the federal government campaign to boost export further by building export processing centres across five states in an effort to reverse the country’s trade imbalance.

The centres in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Kano states would help reduce product rejection encountered by Nigerian exporters in the international market.

With NAHCO Aviance recipient of the NEPZ grant, the project when completed would as well boost export potential of the country to about two million metric tonnes per annum.