There was confusion at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) in Lagos, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, after a stair truck operated by the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) rammed into an aircraft belonging to Air Peace.

An eyewitness at the airport, who confirmed the accident, said it was the third time in one month that NAHCO equipment would be damaging Air Peace’s aircraft at the airside of the Lagos Airport.

The registration number of the damaged aircraft was given as Airbus A320 with the registration number: A320 ES-SAZ.

It was learnt that the serious incident led to the damage of the aircraft elevator by the NAHCO equipment.

According to the source, before the incident occurred, the aircraft was scheduled for about 10 flights on the day of the incident, including a 7 am flight from Lagos to Owerri.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa said the accident happened in the morning when the aircraft was scheduled to airlift passengers to Owerri from Lagos.

He suspected that its operations were being sabotaged by some people in the sector, wondering if it was meant to reduce its capacity.

He said: “This is the third time in one month. The aircraft is now grounded and we don’t know when it will be up again. The NAHCO staff had no reason to be where he was. He was not assigned to the aircraft and how he rammed into our aircraft is still shocking.

“This is going to cause revenue loss for us as an airline. The aircraft was scheduled to operate several flights today (Wednesday), but could not do so, causing flight disruptions and delays.

“The authorities should investigate the incident and take necessary actions. We have made a formal complaint to NAHCO management on the development.”