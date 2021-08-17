NAGAFF Alleges Majority Of Its Members Engage In Sharp Practices At Ports

August 17, 2021 193

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has alleged that the majority of its members and clearing agents at the ports prefer to cut corners in the process of clearing their principals’ cargoes.

The National Coordinator of NAGAFF Compliance Team, Ibrahim Tanko, who made the disclosure during a press briefing in Lagos last week, stated that freight forwarders and clearing agents are not following due process when clearing goods from the ports.

He noted that the motivation behind such practices at the port by clearing agents and freight forwards is for maximizing profits.

Tanko added that over 60 percent of trade infractions at the ports are orchestrated by freight forwarders and clearing agents.

He, however, warned that the consequences of cutting corners, when a freight forwarder or clearing agent is caught in the act, far outweigh the gains.

“If everyone should do the right thing by making 100 per cent declaration, there won’t be a need for Demand Notices (DN) to start with.

“The unfortunate thing is that some complaints by members are often embarrassing. We need to discipline ourselves for smooth operations because the more we do the wrong things, the more issues we will have.

“In every organisation there must be a law that guides, and there is a law that guides Customs. So, if you do the wrong things intentionally, you should be able to pay the fine.

“If there is a DN raised and you don’t understand and you know you are right, write a protest letter to the CAC (Customs Area Controller); the CAC will tell them to go and examine the cargo,” Tanko said.