NAFEX Update: Naira Weakens Further

February 5, 2021

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window has depreciated for four consecutive days since Monday.

At the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday, February 4, 2021, the foreign exchange closed at N397.63 to one dollar as against N395.5 in the previous day.

The closing rate indicated that naira depreciated in value marginally by N2.13.

NAFEX, also known as Investors and Exporters window, is where forex is traded officially.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained steady at N480 to one dollar after attaining the new peak on Friday last week.

The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N82.37, representing a 17.16 percent devaluation differential.