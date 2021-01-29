fbpx
NAFEX Update: Naira Stabilizes At Black Market

January 29, 2021024
NAFEX Exchange Rate Closes At N394.17/$1

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window depreciated slightly to N394.33 to one dollar on Thursday, November 27, 2021, as against N394.25 the previous day.

NAFEX, also known as Importers and Exporters window, is where forex is traded officially.

The closing rate indicated that naira depreciated in value by 8 kobo.

The naira to dollar exchange rate remained unchanged on Thursday as it sold for N478 to one dollar at the parallel market/black market same as the previous day.

The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N83.67, representing a 17.5 percent devaluation differential.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

