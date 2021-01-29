NAFEX Update: Naira Stabilizes At Black Market

January 29, 2021 24

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window depreciated slightly to N394.33 to one dollar on Thursday, November 27, 2021, as against N394.25 the previous day.

NAFEX, also known as Importers and Exporters window, is where forex is traded officially.

The closing rate indicated that naira depreciated in value by 8 kobo.

The naira to dollar exchange rate remained unchanged on Thursday as it sold for N478 to one dollar at the parallel market/black market same as the previous day.

The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N83.67, representing a 17.5 percent devaluation differential.