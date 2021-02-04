fbpx
NAFEX Update: Naira Records Three-Day Free Fall

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

NAFEX Update: Naira Records Three-Day Free Fall

February 4, 2021025
NAFEX Update: Naira Depreciates Further

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window has depreciated for three straight days since Monday.

At the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the foreign exchange closed at N395.50 to one dollar as against N395.0 the previous day.

NAFEX, also known as Investors and Exporters window, is where forex is traded officially.

The closing rate indicated that naira depreciated in value by 50 kobo.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained steady at N480 to one dollar after attaining the new peak on Friday last week.

The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N84.5, representing a 17.6 percent devaluation differential.

About Author

NAFEX Update: Naira Records Three-Day Free Fall
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Benue State Government COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 17, 2020057

Benue State Government Cuts its 2020 Budget by ₦70 billion

Owing to the current economic realities and the impending recession caused by coronavirus pandemic, the Benue State Government has cut down the 2020 budget from N189 billion to N119 billion. The state
Read More
October 18, 2013042

Partial Lunar Eclipse Expected Today

A partial or rather penumbral lunar eclipse is expected to appear around midnight today and a total solar eclipse on Sunday. According to reports from Discovery.com and World Time and Date, for the pa
Read More
October 9, 2014240

China Defeats US To Become World’s Largest Economy

China has overtaken the United States as the world’s largest economy, this is according to a report by the International Monetary Fund. The IMF estimates that the size of the US economy is $17.4tr, wh
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon