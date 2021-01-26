NAFEX Update: Naira Depreciates Slightly

January 26, 2021 8

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window depreciated slightly on Monday, November 25, 2021.

The foreign exchange closed at N394.30 to one dollar as against N394.17 to one dollar on Friday in the previous week.

NAFEX, also known as Importers and Exporters window, is where forex is traded officially.

The closing rate indicated that naira depreciated in value marginally by 13 kobo.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained steady at N477 to one dollar after attaining the new peak on Thursday last week.

The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N82.83, representing a 17.36 percent devaluation differential.