NAFEX Update: Naira Depreciates Slightly

January 26, 202108
NAFEX Exchange Rate Closes At N394.17/$1

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window depreciated slightly on Monday, November 25, 2021.

The foreign exchange closed at N394.30 to one dollar as against N394.17 to one dollar on Friday in the previous week.

NAFEX, also known as Importers and Exporters window, is where forex is traded officially.

The closing rate indicated that naira depreciated in value marginally by 13 kobo.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained steady at N477 to one dollar after attaining the new peak on Thursday last week.

The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N82.83, representing a 17.36 percent devaluation differential.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

