NAFEX Update: Naira Depreciates At I & E Window

February 2, 2021030
NAFEX Exchange Rate Closes At N394.17/$1

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window depreciated at the Importers and Exporters window on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The foreign exchange closed at N394.00 to one dollar as against N393.13 to one dollar when the FMDQ opened trading.

NAFEX, also known as Importers and Exporters window, is where forex is traded officially.

The closing rate indicated that naira depreciated in value by 87 kobo.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained steady at N480 to one dollar after attaining the new peak on Friday last week.

The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N86, representing a 17.9 percent devaluation differential.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

