NAFEX Update: Exchange Rate Closes At N394.17/$1

January 25, 2021022
At the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX), the exchange rate depreciated and closed at N394.17 to one dollar on Friday, November 22, 2021.

NAFEX, also known as Importers and Exporters window, is where forex is traded officially.

The closing rate indicated that naira depreciated in value marginally by 17 kobo compared with the previous day November 20, when its exchanged for N394/$1.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate increased to N477 to one dollar from N475/dollar since Thursday last week.

The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N82.83, representing a 17.36 percent devaluation differential.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

