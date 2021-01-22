fbpx
NAFEX Update: Exchange Rate Closes At N394/$1

January 22, 2021032
At the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX), the exchange rate appreciated and closed at N394 to one dollar on Thursday, November 21, 2021.

NAFEX, also known as Importers and Exporters window, is where forex is traded officially.

The closing rate indicated that naira appreciated in value marginally by 17 kobo compared with the previous day November 20, when its exchanged for N394.17/$1.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at N475 at one dollar.

The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N81, representing a 17 percent devaluation differential.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

