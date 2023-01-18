NAFDAC Raises Alarm Over Harmful Cough Syrup

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned the public about two “substandard (contaminated)” cough syrups, AMBRONOL and DOK-1 Max, which contain “toxic” ingredients.

The products were discovered in Uzbekistan, a Central Asian country, and were reported to the World Health Organization, according to a statement posted on WHO’s website.

Substandard medical products are those that do not meet quality standards or specifications and are thus “out of specification,” according to the definition.

According to NAFDAC, laboratory analysis of samples of both products performed by national quality control laboratories of the Republic of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health revealed that both products contained unacceptable levels of diethylene glycol and/or ethylene glycol as contaminants.

“The stated manufacturer of both products is MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD, (Uttar Pradesh, India). To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products.

“Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.

“Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death,” NAFDAC said.

