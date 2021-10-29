fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTER

NAFDAC Blames “Cabal” For Influx Of Fake, Substandard Drugs Into Nigeria

October 29, 2021094
NAFDAC Reveals Causes of Kidney Disease, Cancer

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has blamed “cabals” at the Nigerian ports as being responsible for the smuggling in of fake and substandard drugs stating that the cabal came into place after the NAFDAC was taken out from the ports between 2011 and 2016.

“Let us look at our porous borders, we are surrounded by six countries and there is no guard in terms of regulation of the border,” she said.

“From 2011 to May 2016, NAFDAC was removed from the ports. We are supposed to be controlling and regulating what is imported or exported; seven years and cabals were formed.

“We cannot undo the cabals overnight and this is why it has been extremely challenging in the last three and a half years. The federal task force is domiciled in NAFDAC and we are putting a lot of monies on enforcement.

READ ALSO: National Aviation Security Will Stay Committed To Tackling COVID-19 in Nigeria – Sirika

“We went straight into the heart of the problem which is China and India. Before, there were loopholes in terms of testing products that come into our country

“We have pegged that and decreased significantly the number of fake products coming into the country, over 95 percent of products we import are from China and India.

“We read them the riot act and we have gotten so much success in terms of things coming in.

“However, we still have a lot of work to do, a regulatory agency has to use tools, it is vehicles that we will use to run after drug smugglers.”

Adeyeye further stated that NAFDAC is in need of additional personnel at the borders to tackle the importation of fake drugs into the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Tanko Sununu, directed NAFDAC to embark on nationwide market surveillance to tackle fake drugs.

“When last did NAFDAC carry out mark surveillance nationwide… 2012 is too long, NAFDAC has the right to walk into any shop, pick any product and subject it to study,” he said.

About Author

NAFDAC Blames “Cabal” For Influx Of Fake, Substandard Drugs Into Nigeria
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Insecurity In Nigeria Is On The Decline, Buhari Tells Journalists BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 16, 20210807

Nigerian Govt Expands Borrowing Limit To N61tn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Government will be able to incur a debt of N61 trillion as it has raised its borrowing limit from 25 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product to
Read More
NNPC: No One Will Take Losses From Us Again - Kyari To Staff COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
April 9, 20200248

Federal Government Explains Reason for Petrol Subsidy Removal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has explained why it finally bowed to age-long agitation for the removal of fuel subsidy, as well as why it fully deregulated the dow
Read More
El-Rufai Likens North-west To Afghanistan 2019 General ElectionsCOVERNEWSLETTER
November 4, 20180367

El Rufai’s Running Mate Choice Hadiza Abubakar Balarabe Divides Kaduna State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram With Governor Nasir El-Rufai picking the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Primary Health Care Agency, Dr. Hadiza Abubakar Balarabe as his running mate in n
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.