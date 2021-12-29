NAFDAC Announces Plan To Reduce Drug Importation To 30 Percent By 2025

December 29, 2021 105

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has stated that it is working on cutting drugs importation from its present 70 percent to 30 percent by the year 2025.

NAFDAC director-general, Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known on Wednesday, in Lagos, noting that this could be achieved through a rise in local manufacturing of drugs.

Adeyeye stated that increasing local drug manufacturing would tackle substandard drugs and make certain of drug security in the country.

“We are using multifaceted approaches to curb substandard and falsified medicine in the country,” she said.

“If a country is over-dependent on importation of medicine, such country will get substandard drugs and if not for COVID-19, we wouldn’t have woken up from our slumber as a country.

“When I started my tenure, local manufacturing of medicine became my focus because when you increase local manufacturing you are not just giving more jobs or increasing the GDP.

“Most, importantly, you are safeguarding the health of the nation because if somebody is falsifying something in Ota, for example, we can get there within one hour and something like that had happened before.

“So, we want to change the 70 percent importation of drugs into the country to 30 percent by 2025, so that as a nation we can say we have drug security because we don’t have that now.

“A country that is not drug secure is not secured in other facets.”

Adeyeye stated that the NAFDAC is more strict with shipment of drugs into the country.

“We have read our riot act to drugs manufacturers who bring their drugs to the country if they want to be friends in trade with Nigeria,” she said.

“If they want to be friends with us, they should do what we want and not send what will kill our people and that is why we have tightened shipment of drugs into the country.

“We have been to China and India and now we deal with the lab directly not the agents like what it used to be before.”