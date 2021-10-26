fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOWER & ENERGY

NAEC Hosts Policy Debate On Nigeria’s Energy Future

October 26, 2021088
NAEC Hosts Policy Debate On Nigeria’s Energy Future

The apex body of specialized reporters covering the Nigerian energy industry will in November 2, 2021, provide a credible platform for industry policy drivers, players and stakeholders to examine the country’s new fiscal landscape and investment outlook.

In a statement released by the Association Of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC), the 2021 strategic conference is expected to discuss ‘ PIA: Energy Transition and The Future of Nigeria’s oil and gas’ which is the theme of this gathering.

The event which is this year’s edition of the annual promises to assemble panelists from the full spectrum of the industry, extending participation in the debate to diplomats at the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) whose Secretary-General, Dr Mohammed Barkindo, would function as the Special Honorary Conference Chairman.

READ ALSO: FG Plans To Suspend Subsidy By June 2022

NAEC stated in a release that the conference will hold at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos and would be in-person and virtual due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Although Africa appears to be on the vicinities of the global energy transition driven by severer environmental regulations, the recent enactment of Nigeria’s PIA provides a new vista of opportunities for operators across the industry value chain.

Also, the federal government recently declared 2021 to 2031 as ‘A decade of Gas.’ In view of this, the conference will give both government and industry players the opportunity to explain to Nigerians and the world; the expected derivable benefits from a gas-propelled economy.

The chairman of the association, Olu Philips, while expatiating on expected discussions at the conference, said, “Another major objective is to escalate discussions on the recently passed Petroleum Industry Act, PIA and the future of the nation’s energy sector.”

He assured all stakeholders of robust and balanced discourse, as the country forges ahead in its plan towards energy transition, and implementation of the PIA.

The conference has become a flagship event that yearly attracts industry stakeholders, policy makers and interested public.

Minister of state, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, will deliver the special ministerial address, while the group managing director(GMD) of state oil company, NNPC, Mele Kyari is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers expected at the conference include: managing directors of DPR, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Total, Shell, Seplat, Waltersmith, IPPG, NCDMB,Oando, Axxela, NEITI, Eko electric, Ikeja Electric, Aiteo, NIMASA, NPA, SON, and other stakeholders.

About Author

NAEC Hosts Policy Debate On Nigeria’s Energy Future
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

DSS Storms Sheraton Hotel, Venue Of Saudi Recruitment Interview Of Nigerian Doctors NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 3, 20210641

DSS Issues Warning To Agitators “Threatening Nigeria’s Unity”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned “misguided elements” who are threatening Nigeria’s unity and peaceful co-existence to desist from doing so
Read More
February 26, 20140153

APC Revokes Plan To Boycott National Conference

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Indications have emerged that the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) may have toned down its reservation against the forthcoming national conference
Read More
[ MAIN ]MANUFACTURINGNEWS
August 27, 20140159

Dairy Products Lead Nigerian Food Sector With N347bn Revenue

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A recent report has revealed that the Nigerian dairy sector has emerged the second largest segment in the food and beverage industry in the country. The sec
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.