NAEC Hosts Policy Debate On Nigeria’s Energy Future

The apex body of specialized reporters covering the Nigerian energy industry will in November 2, 2021, provide a credible platform for industry policy drivers, players and stakeholders to examine the country’s new fiscal landscape and investment outlook.

In a statement released by the Association Of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC), the 2021 strategic conference is expected to discuss ‘ PIA: Energy Transition and The Future of Nigeria’s oil and gas’ which is the theme of this gathering.

The event which is this year’s edition of the annual promises to assemble panelists from the full spectrum of the industry, extending participation in the debate to diplomats at the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) whose Secretary-General, Dr Mohammed Barkindo, would function as the Special Honorary Conference Chairman.

NAEC stated in a release that the conference will hold at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos and would be in-person and virtual due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Although Africa appears to be on the vicinities of the global energy transition driven by severer environmental regulations, the recent enactment of Nigeria’s PIA provides a new vista of opportunities for operators across the industry value chain.

Also, the federal government recently declared 2021 to 2031 as ‘A decade of Gas.’ In view of this, the conference will give both government and industry players the opportunity to explain to Nigerians and the world; the expected derivable benefits from a gas-propelled economy.

The chairman of the association, Olu Philips, while expatiating on expected discussions at the conference, said, “Another major objective is to escalate discussions on the recently passed Petroleum Industry Act, PIA and the future of the nation’s energy sector.”

He assured all stakeholders of robust and balanced discourse, as the country forges ahead in its plan towards energy transition, and implementation of the PIA.

The conference has become a flagship event that yearly attracts industry stakeholders, policy makers and interested public.

Minister of state, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, will deliver the special ministerial address, while the group managing director(GMD) of state oil company, NNPC, Mele Kyari is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers expected at the conference include: managing directors of DPR, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Total, Shell, Seplat, Waltersmith, IPPG, NCDMB,Oando, Axxela, NEITI, Eko electric, Ikeja Electric, Aiteo, NIMASA, NPA, SON, and other stakeholders.