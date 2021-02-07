NACCIMA, NAFDAC Partner To Improve Product Registration, Others

fbpx
February 7, 2021029
The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture information (NACCIMA) and the National Agency for Food & Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have formed an alliance in an effort to increase closer public-private collaboration.

According to a statement issued by NACCIMA, both parties held a strategic meeting recently and reached this agreement to improve business relations with the private sector.

Speaking during the virtual meeting, the Director-General of NACCIMA, Ayoola Olukanni, proposed regular strategic collaboration between NAFDAC and NACCIMA.

This, according for him, will involve continuous sensitisation and education on issues relating to procedures and requirements for NAFDAC product registration.

In her remarks, NAFDAC DG, Prof. Mojisola Adeleye, expressed the willingness of the agency to work closely with NACCIMA and the private sector for the achievement of mandate of NAFDAC in all areas. 

While highlighting past collaborations with NACCIMA, the NAFDAC DG called for increased momentum.

It was agreed that both organizations will harness their structures to work together to achieve desired objectives.

Some of the resolutions from the strategic meeting include: a quarterly NACCIMA-NAFDAC consultative meeting at the highest level; regular meetings between regional offices of NAFDAC across the country and NACCIMA members across the country to review issues and resolve necessary matters; improve existing relationships between NAFDAC departments and NACCIMA trade/sectoral groups.

At the end of the meeting, a Technical Working Committee (TWC) made up of NACCIMA and NAFDAC representatives was set up.

The committee was tasked with the responsibility of planning and organising quarterly editions of the “NACCIMA-NAFDAC Quarterly Meeting”, as well other collaborative initiatives.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

