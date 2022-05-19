N80bn Fraud: Houses In Dubai, London, Linked To AGF Ahmed Idris

May 19, 2022 248

As the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) continues to interrogate Ahmed Idris, the embattled Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), it has uncovered no less than 17 houses in Dubai, and London linked to him.

The other places in which the real estate properties are situated are -Lagos, Kano, and Abuja.

According to an official of the anti-graft agency who spoke on a condition of anonymity, Idris, who was suspended by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, following his arrest, used proxies to buy some of these properties.

“About 17 houses in London, Lagos, Kano, Abuja, and Dubai have been traced to him. In Abuja, some of the houses are located in serviced estates,” the EFCC official said, adding that from all indications, these properties were purchased while Idris was in office and did not declare them before the Code of Conduct Bureau as stipulated by law.

Idris was arrested on Monday, May 16, 2022, on allegations concerning the siphoning of N80 billion.

“The commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

“The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja,” EFCC said in a statement in which his arrest was disclosed.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the embattled AGF came under scrutiny last year following allegations that he offered huge sums of money to a family in order to secure the marriage of their 16-year-old daughter.

The uncle of the teenager, Nura Bagudu, in an interview, revealed that Idris offered properties and gifts to the young lady and her family and had lodged complaints to the Federal Government.

“He told the young lady to go to Abuja and choose any house she wanted and he would buy it for her,” Bagudu said.

In the same year (2021), Idris launched Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited which he openly admitted to owning.