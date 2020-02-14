N8.15 trillion Shared Amongst 3 Tiers of Government in 2019 – NEITI

The sum of N8.15 trillion from the Federation Account distributions was reportedly shared among the Federal, 36 States and 774 Local Governments across Nigeria in 2019. This is according to the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in the latest edition of its industry Quarterly Review report.

Details of the disbursements: According to the statement issued by NEITI’s Director, Communications & Advocacy, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, the Federal Government received N3.37 trillion, representing 41.4% of total disbursements, the 36 state governments got N2.761 trillion (33.9%) while the 774 local governments shared N1.649 trillion (20.2%) of the total disbursements.

In comparison to the 2018 figure of disbursements, the N8.15 trillion is 4.42% lower than the 2018 figure of N8.524trillion but N1.728trillion or 26.92% higher than the total disbursements of N6.419trillion made in 2017. However, in terms of the manner of disbursements, the revenue sharing done in 2019 is the same with 2018 and 2017.

“For 2018, total disbursements to FG, states, and local governments were N3.483 trillion, N2.850 trillion, and N1.667 trillion, respectively. For 2017, disbursements were N2.563 trillion to FG, N1.859 trillion to states, and N1.502 trillion to local governments,” the publication read.

The report disclosed that 2013 recorded the highest disbursements of N9.742 trillion, followed by 2014 with N8.595 trillion. 2018 came third with N8.524 trillion while 2019 had the fourth-highest disbursements of N8.147 trillion.

It further disclosed that Osun and Cross River states received the lowest allocation of N24.14 billion and N36.22 billion while Delta State received the highest disbursement of N218.58 billion.

The document showed a significant increase in net disbursements to states between 2017 and 2018, in which Ebonyi State recorded the lowest percentage increase in net disbursements in 2017 while the highest increase occurred in Osun State with 118.8% increase in 2018.

What you should know: The NEITI Quarterly Review is one of NEITI’s policy and advocacy instruments intended to provide timely information and data that could be used to support citizens’ engagement, advocacy, information sharing and enlightenment in the tracking of the use of extractive revenue for development purposes.

The publication is in line with the agency’s mandate of ensuring transparency and accountability in the utilization of extractive revenues by the government to improve the quality of lives and reduce poverty.

