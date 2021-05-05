fbpx
N60bn Required To Complete Capital Projects In Ekiti State

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

N60bn Required To Complete Capital Projects In Ekiti State

May 5, 20210116
N60bn Required To Complete Capital Projects In Ekiti State

In the State of the State Accountability Report for the first quarter of 2021, the Ekiti State Government disclosed that it needed N60 billion to complete its capital projects.

The report also revealed that the state had a deficit of N1.525,399,044.33 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

In its comparison with its closest comparable state Ebonyi, the report noted that the Ekiti State Government operated on a much lower cost structure.

However, it fell in the ranks when compared to other Southwestern states in the country.

The state government admitted to the need to cut more than N680 million on a monthly basis to survive the current economic state, as observed in the country.

The state Governor, John Kayode Fayemi, was quoted to have said of the state’s economic growth, “We are on a mission of recovery and economic restoration together, and I assure you of our ﬁrm commitment to the ideals of a safe, secure, and prosperous Ekiti State.

READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: 10 Nigerian Banks Saved N12.38bn On Travel, Entertainment In 2020

“The resources may be limited, but our resourcefulness and creativity are unlimited.”

Ekiti State and its Projects

Projects started by the Fayemi administration are in various levels of completion while expecting the sum of $100 million from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the development of affordable housing in the state.

Earlier in the year, the state government disclosed that the sum of $5 million was injected into the state’s Ikun Dairy Farm which would serve as a production stop for livestock/milk production in the state.

With the funding, the state government procured 250 cows from the US state of Texas, expecting the production of 10,000 litres of milk.

The accountability report highlighted other significant actions taken by the state government including the payment of more than N2.5 billion as a gratuity to pensioners in the state.

However, it noted that the state had a dwindling revenue and was ranked 31 out of the 36 states in Nigeria on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) list.

About Author

N60bn Required To Complete Capital Projects In Ekiti State
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSOIL & GAS
March 31, 2016091

Forte Oil To Seek Approval to Raise $503m

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s Forte Oil has revealed plans to seek approval of its shareholders at the April 26 annual general meeting to raise up to 100 billion naira ($
Read More
January 10, 2014091

Army Kills 38 Boko Haram Members In Borno

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, the Nigerian Army said it had killed 38 members of the Boko Haram sect who wanted to attack some targets in Damboa town, Borno. According to a st
Read More
April 1, 2016081

Stock Market Posts N1.15trillion Loss in Q1 2016

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram For the first quarter of 2016, stock trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, slid by 13.2 per cent as market capitalization for the first quarter close
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.