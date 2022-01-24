fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSBUSINESS & ECONOMYEntrepreneurshipNEWSLETTER

N40b New Commercial Papers List – FMDQ Exchange

January 24, 20220141
FMDQ Admits Mixta Real Estate N1.02bn Commercial Paper

FMDQ Securities Exchange (FMDQ Exchange) Limited accepted the admission of new commercial papers programmes worth N40 billion to its platform.

FMDQ Exchange approved the registration of Babban Gona Farmer Services Nigeria Limited’s N15 billion commercial paper (CP) programme and Mixta Real Estate Plc’s N25 billion CP issuance programme.

Babban Gona Farmer Services Nigeria is a social enterprise that seeks to sustainably improve the lives of smallholder farmers in Nigeria through comprehensive farming services.

Mixta Real Estate, a subsidiary of Mixta Africa, is a real estate development company in Nigeria with a track record and diverse real estate portfolio and operations spanning the residential, commercial, and retail sectors of the real estate industry.

Babban Gona Farmer Services Nigeria Limited’s Managing Director, Mr. Bukola Masha, Speaking on the successful registration of the CP proramme, noted the company, as an agricultural franchise, is dedicated to decreasing the growing trend of poverty and violence in Africa by generating opportunities for dignified and fulfilling work for the rural farmer youths.

“We aim to make farming more profitable for smallholder farmers as we support them across the entire production chain. With the successful registration of this N15 billion CP programme, we are a step closer to achieving this goal; we are delighted at the opportunity to diversify our short-term funding sources and look forward to the participation of the investment community when we launch Series 1 of the CP Programme,” he said.

FMDQ Exchange assured that as part of its mandate to organise and govern markets within its purview and promote credibility and transparency in the Nigerian debt capital market, it shall continue to provide an innovative and efficient platform to support corporate entities’ aspirations.

According to FMDQ, it remains devoted to making the Nigerian financial markets globally competitive, operationally excellent, liquid, and diverse, in line with FMDQ Group’s ‘GOLD’ Agenda, to achieve its full potential of driving growth and development in the nation.

New PAPSS To Support Intra-African Trade – Ecobank
Related tags :

About Author

N40b New Commercial Papers List – FMDQ Exchange
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

uto-accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway COVERNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
November 14, 20190470

13 Persons Killed,10 Injured in Auto-accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Thirteen persons have been killed in a crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway with 10 others injured. The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Cor
Read More
MultiChoice Talent Factory ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 3, 20200682

MultiChoice Talent Factory Announces Online Masterclasses

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has announced the launch of a series of online masterclasses. The masterclasses, which will hold on the MTF portal, will of
Read More
Senate Okays N74.7bn Budget For Police Trust Fund COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 17, 20200673

Senate Directs AGF to Audit Accounts of NNPC, NPA, Others

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian senate has directed the Auditor General of the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu, to undertake thorough auditing of the accounts of the Nigerian Nat
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.