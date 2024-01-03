N32m Won By 12 Nigerian Youths At Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ 2023 FUZE Festival

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, once again, successfully hosted the highly anticipated grand finale of the FUZE Talent Show on 23 December 2023; where 12 outstanding individuals were rewarded with a total prize money of N 32 million, in an exhilarating showcase of talent and creativity.

The top three in each category – music, dance, fashion, and technology, had the unique opportunity to showcase their unique skills and perform live at the acclaimed Livespot Entertarium in Lekki, Lagos; and were presented with cash prizes of N 5 million, N 2 million and N 1 million respectively, for the first, second and third place winners of each category. Praise Eguajoe (Dance category), Mariam Bello (Fashion category), Chioma Ukpabi-Steve (Tech category); and Atonopriya Cotterell (Music category) emerged as the first-place winners, and each walked away with N 5 million cash prize.

The FUZE Talent Show, which received an overwhelming response with over 4,000 entries from applicants, provided a platform to showcase raw talent from participants across Nigeria. The journey to the finals was rigorous, with 28 contestants taken through a two-week boot camp, several levels of competition, and weekly elimination shows, after which the top 12 contestants secured their spots in the thrilling finals.

The event was not just a talent showcase but an unforgettable experience filled with excitement and fun. Over 10,000 attendees enjoyed a full-day festival featuring a marketplace and an unforgettable concert where A-List Nigerian artistes – Adekunle Gold, Pheelz, Fave and NSG, thrilled the youthful crowd with hit after hit. Attendees enjoyed all of this for free, keeping with the true spirit of the yuletide season – the season for giving!

Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, expressed pride and passion as he remarked, “It was truly an extraordinary showcase of Nigeria’s diverse and immense talent pool. At Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, we do not only focus on professionally managing your retirement funds but equip you with the knowledge to enable you make the right decisions that enables you optimize your retirement benefits, no matter your age.

This is why we have put together this important platform to ensure that young Nigerians who have talents in diverse areas, get the encouragement that they need to truly achieve the extraordinary. Here, we believe that your best days are always ahead; so we aim to help you identify and seize the opportunities to harness them.”

Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, congratulated the winners and thanked everyone involved in putting up such a great show and for making the event a resounding success. She highlighted the significance of the FUZE Festival, stating that, “beyond the merriment and fun-filled experience, the event had a profound impact in empowering Nigerians to fulfil their dreams and end 2023 on a high note.”

The panel of judges comprising Ric Hassani, singer and song-writer; Banke Kuku, fashion curator; Bunmi Olunloyo, dance choreographer; and Stanley Jacob, Chief Executive of Zest Payment (formerly known as Stanbic IBTC Financial Services), played a crucial role in evaluating the performances across the four categories and in supporting the contestants to ending the show on a high note.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has, once again, reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young Nigerians and making the extraordinary possible and also highlights the organisation’s strong support for the creative industry in Nigeria majorly powered by the youths.

For more information on Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers and its initiatives, please visit www.stanbicibtcpension.com.