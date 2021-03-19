fbpx
N2trn Generated By DPR In 2020, Vows To Exceed Value in 2021

March 19, 2021
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) stated that it generated the sum of N2 trillion in 2020, vowing to generate more in 2021.

This was disclosed by the department’s director Auwalu Sarki at the 2021 Society of Petroleum Engineers Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum held virtually.

He said that the department was taking seriously its goal of optimising revenues for the federal government.

Sarki said that the department exceeds its revenue target as it employs systems that ensures that its dealings are transparent.

He said, “The DPR takes seriously its mandate to optimise revenues for government, serve as adviser to government on petroleum matters and implement applicable policy direction.

“DPR, for instance, continues to exceed government revenue target by embracing systems and processes that ensure transparency and accountability in oil and gas revenue generation, computation, collection, reconciliation and legacy debt recovery.

“Last year alone, we generated over N2tn for this country and we intend to exceed that value in this year.

“All these are anchored on core principles of operational excellence that allows full flow of value to government.”

