A foremost youth leader in Kano State, Mustapha Soron Dinki, has urged the Federal Government to ensure the undelayed transition for N-Power beneficiaries.

Dinki, who is also an ex-beneficiary made the call as N-Power Batch A and B beneficiaries await the next phase of engagements by the Federal Government.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that Batch A beneficiaries exited the N-Power programme on June 30 after four years in the scheme while their Batch B counterparts made their exit on July 31st – after two years but these Nigerian youths are in the dark regarding their transition package.

“The essence of comradeship is to make positive impacts on the society not only to be a boy of politicians during elections for a handout,” Dinki said via a post shared to The Youths-4-Change Network’s known Facebook page recently.

“The entire life is what you make.

“We in the N-Power struggles for a bright future never get tired of pushing and requesting for what ought to be done.

“I repeat, it’s not easy to lose your job in this volatile and dire economic situation escalated by the deadly sickness called coronavirus. As such, we request for special intervention.

“So, something very needful to be done by the Federal Government of Nigeria in order to address and assuage the suffering of these intellectual youths.

“However, I personally acknowledge the physical efforts of the 36-states’ Representatives forum for doing their maximum best in ensuring the happiness of all.”

About N-Power

The N-Power scheme was introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of his National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) with five components, which are N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Health, N-Agro, and N-Build.

It was aimed at curbing the incessant increase of unemployment and poverty in the country and volunteers were paid ₦30,000 monthly as stipends and some given tablet computers to aid further learning.

According to data from the National Social Investment Office (NSIO), as of July 2020, an estimated 500,000 graduates volunteers were in N-Teach, N-Tax, N-Health, and N-Agro which are designed for graduates while about 26,000 non-graduates were in the N-Build, which consist of automobile, hospitality and technology categories.