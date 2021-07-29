N-Power: Why You Are Not Shortlisted With 50% Score, What You Should Know

July 29, 2021 91

Many N-Power beneficiaries are worried about not being shortlisted for the N-Stream 2 batch, and they have good reasons to be.

If you happen to be one of the candidates who scored 50 percent and are yet to be shortlisted, you will be attached to the N-Power Stream two batch.

While announcing the opening of the application portal for Batch C candidates, Permanent Secretary, Bashir Alkali, noted that “the next stage of enrollment with the verification of email addresses by applicants.”

Therefore, verifications are still ongoing, and further reviews will be conducted to allow the onboarding of N-Power Batch C Stream 2 candidates.

Alkali also advised candidates to reach out via the N-Power hotlines, he said, “The Permanent Secretary also advised applicants to contact NPower helplines at 018888340 or 018888189 or email for support at [email protected] for other inquiries.”