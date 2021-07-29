fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityEntrepreneurship

N-Power: Why You Are Not Shortlisted With 50% Score, What You Should Know

July 29, 2021091
N-Power: Why You Are Not Shortlisted With 50% Score, What You Should Know

Many N-Power beneficiaries are worried about not being shortlisted for the N-Stream 2 batch, and they have good reasons to be.

If you happen to be one of the candidates who scored 50 percent and are yet to be shortlisted, you will be attached to the N-Power Stream two batch.

While announcing the opening of the application portal for Batch C candidates, Permanent Secretary, Bashir Alkali, noted that “the next stage of enrollment with the verification of email addresses by applicants.”

READ MORE: NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 22nd July 2021

Therefore, verifications are still ongoing, and further reviews will be conducted to allow the onboarding of N-Power Batch C Stream 2 candidates.

Alkali also advised candidates to reach out via the N-Power hotlines, he said, “The Permanent Secretary also advised applicants to contact NPower helplines at 018888340 or 018888189 or email for support at [email protected] for other inquiries.”

About Author

N-Power: Why You Are Not Shortlisted With 50% Score, What You Should Know
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Entrepreneurship
March 10, 20160135

Institute for Fiscal Studies to Set Up N5 Billion Fund for Entrepreneurship

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President of Institute for Fiscal Studies, Mr Godwin Ighedosa, has said that the institute is putting together five billion naira to be disbursed as loans t
Read More
AccessX: Access Bank Improves Customer Support With New Experience Service Biz OpportunityHOW-TOs
March 30, 20210688

Access Bank USSD Code: How To Transfer Money, Buy Recharge Card

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In this article, we will be sharing with you how to transfer money and buy recharge cards using USSD codes with Access Bank. Carrying out banking transactio
Read More
$5,000 Youth Grant: Supplementary Application Portal To Be Reopened Biz OpportunityNEWSNEWSLETTER
March 30, 20210700

$5,000 Youth Grant: Supplementary Application Portal To Be Reopened

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government announced that a supplementary application process will be launched for the $5,000 youth grant. This disclosure was made by the Assis
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.