N-Power: What Batch C Candidates Can Do To Avoid Disqualification

Following the announcement of the intake of N-Power Batch C Stream One candidates, there are a few steps applicants can take to ensure that they are not disqualified from the programme.

Recently, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster, and Social Development, in a statement, noted that the N-Power Batch C candidates would begin their admission process, sharing the next steps with successful candidates.

The statement from the ministry read, “The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development has announced the next step for the N-Power Batch C Stream One applicants.

“The Permanent Secretary Bashir Nura Alkali said in a statement, that the ministry has commenced the next stage of enrollment with the verification of email addresses by applicants.”

How to Avoid Disqualification

The following steps would ensure that you, the candidate, do not get disqualified from the scheme:

You must follow the instructions for capturing your biometrics, ensuring that all your fingers have been pressed onto the machine;

Ensure that all relevant documents presented are original and;

N-Power candidates are not to be employed as civil servants.

Applicants are advised “to log into www.nasims.gov.ng to enroll their biometric data.

“The Permanent Secretary also advised applicants to contact NPower helplines at 018888340 or 018888189 or email for support at [email protected] for other inquiries.”