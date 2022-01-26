fbpx

N-Power Stipends News Update For November, December Outstanding

January 26, 2022098
N-Power: Independent Monitors To Receive Engagement Letters, Monitoring Devices

Latest N-Power Batch C news for today Today 26th January 2022 on payment of the beneficiaries stipends by the Federal Government through the NASIMS.

N-Power, Other Social Schemes Are Sabotaged – FG

Nigerians are sabotaging N-power and other social investment schemes in the country. This is according to the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), Dr. Umar Buba Bindir.

Speaking at the opening of a result-based monitoring and evaluation training for staff of the scheme in Abuja, Bindir said N-power and other social programmes under the NSIP, that are meant to benefit Nigerians, are not achieving the desired result because many people that were given the responsibility to drive it are sabotaging the efforts of the government.

His words: “Some people, who are to oversee the conditional cash transfer, are exploiting the ignorance of the beneficiaries and sharing the money with them.

Read More…

N-Power Stipend Payment: NASIMS Pays October Batch C Salary

Regarding the latest N-Power Batch C news for today on the allocation of payment, the Federal Government through the NASIMS disclosed that the payment of September and October salary outstanding to Npower Batch C beneficiaries has begun.

BizwatchNigeria had earlier reported that there has been a delay in the payment of stipends to the Npower Batch C beneficiaries for the month of September and October due to challenges of some Npower beneficiaries Bank Accounts not being credited.

Read More…

N-Power News: Beware Of Fraudulent Investment Scheme, Minister Warns Beneficiaries

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has warned N-Power beneficiaries not to participate in any unverified investment scheme.

The Minister revealed that the ministry is aware of the current fraudulent investment scheme trending on social media, urging N-power beneficiaries not to fall victim.

Read More…

N-Power: NASIMS Gives Reasons For Pausing Payment Of October Stipend

Following the cry out of the N-power beneficiaries over non-payment of October stipends, the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has disclosed reasons the payment had been delayed…

Read More…

N-Power Batch C: Reasons Some Beneficiaries Are Seeing ‘Failed’ On Payment Status

There have been complaints from some N-Power Batch C beneficiaries over their inability to receive payment as they kept seeing ‘Failed’ on the dashboard of their payment status.

Read More…

N-Power Stipends: Controversy Trails Batch C ‘payment’

Amid the claim by the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) that it has started paying N-Power Batch C beneficiaries October stipend, a lot of these Nigerian youths have disputed the claim…

Read More…

’Farouq Not Responsible For Your Payment’ – NASIMS Tells N-Power Beneficiaries

The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has told N-Power batches A, B and C beneficiaries to stop accusing Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of embezzling their fund…

Read More…

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

