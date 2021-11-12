N-Power Stipends: Controversy Trails Batch C ‘payment’

November 12, 2021 27

Amid the claim by the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) that it has started paying N-Power Batch C beneficiaries October stipend, a lot of these Nigerian youths have disputed the claim.

NASIMS had on Monday announced the commencement of payment of October stipends to N-Power beneficiaries.

Many beneficiaries interviewed by phone and monitored on social media expressed disagreement, saying no payment was made to them. They called for Nigerian authorities to be honest, and express their fear that they might be treated like their predecessors.

The N-Power is Nigeria’s work-for-cash social assistance scheme with enrollees placed across public health and education establishments in the states. It started under the control of the Vice President but since the commencement of the second tenure of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, Ms Sadiya Farouq has been charged.

“I have heard a lot of my colleagues getting their own stipend as of Saturday but I have not received,” an N-Power beneficiary from Kwara State told this newspaper on Thursday. “Also, I know many others who are yet to receive the payment.”

The beneficiary asked not to be named because of fear of possible victimisation.

Many Twitter users joined in rejecting the NASIMS’ claim of payments.

See some recent Facebook comments below:

Adeyemi Adekunle wrote: “The Truth is that Nobody has received an alert from N-Power.”

Cee Collins said: “Nobody in the east has received anything.”

Ass-Sidiq Marwan commented: “All that we are seeing in our payroll is Pending/Processing no one among us receives alerts.”

Olufemi Mobalaji wrote: “Shame on you, just ordinary#30000, it has been difficult for you to pay since Monday, the payroll status has been showing pending since Monday, for only September alone, what if you wanted to pay 3 months at a stretch, it’ll take you a whole year to pay it. Failed agency.

Useless set of people.”