N-Power Stipend News: FG Reveals Reasons For Delayed Payment

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has revealed the cause of payment delay for Npower beneficiaries.

It was gathered that the special exit package that is being designed for stream 1 is the cause of payment delay for Npower beneficiaries.

According to a source who prefers to be anonymous “the ministry is planning a special package for the batch C stream 1 of Npower beneficiaries who may soon be ending their program.”

The source also said that plans are ongoing for the retention of active Npower beneficiaries whose contracts will expire this month (September). He further disclosed that all Npower beneficiaries will be paid their allowance before the end of the month.

Established in June 2016, Npower was created to address the issue of unemployment and increase social development. The program has however been marred with inconsequential payment of beneficiaries allowance.

Recall that some Npower beneficiaries alongside their family members protested against two unpaid allowances.

The protesters who carried placards with different inscriptions bemoan the Federal Government for not paying them their monthly allowances for July and August.

They also appeal to the Federal Government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajia Sadiya Umar Faruk to extend the programme for at least two years as it was done for both Batch A and Batch B beneficiaries.

Similarly, in December 2021, hundreds of Npower beneficiaries protested in Abuja over more than three months of unpaid allowances.

According to one of the protesters, Micheal Bright, he said they have yet to be paid their monthly allowance, a situation which he says has left many of them hungry and sick.

“We have been enduring hunger for months and we cannot take it anymore. That is why we protested today. Something urgent has to be done.” He concluded.