N-Power: States’ Representatives To Embark On Two-Week Protest Over Unpaid Stipends

April 27, 2021090
The representatives of N-Power beneficiaries for both batches A and B across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) announced plans to stage a two-week online protest over unpaid stipends.

Signed by the media team representing the forum, the group issued a statement stating the reason for the online protest.

The group said that the grievances of the beneficiaries had fallen on “deaf ears” by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq.

The statement read, “ANNOUNCEMENT TO ALL N-POWER VOLUNTEERS (BATCH A AND B) ON TWO WEEKS ONLINE PROTEST

“Solidarity greetings to you all.

“Since the Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has decided to give deaf ears to the dateline given to her by our National President, Comrade Kabiru Pelemi, we the 36 States and FCT N-Power Representatives Forum has decided to embark on two weeks online protest through our official Twitter handle.”

N-Power Unpaid Stipends Due

Prior to this released statement, the representatives had said that the offices of the humanitarian affairs ministry would be occupied by affected beneficiaries.

N-Power beneficiaries of batches A and B have outstanding stipends to receive from the Federal Government through the ministry of humanitarian affairs, under the aegis of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).

Since July 2020, beneficiaries of batches A and B have been owed stipends, despite promises by the minister to clear the backlog of payments.

The NEXIT portal has also remained an issue of contention, as beneficiaries say that nothing had been effected, with many beneficiaries remaining in wait for a proper exit from the programme.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

