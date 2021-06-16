N-Power: See Why You Should Not Change Your State, Local Govt Area After Submission

June 16, 2021 98

During registration on the NASIMS portal, N-Power candidates are required to submit information such as their local government area and their state, and after a while, a few opt to make edits to them but doing so could hurt such applicant.

Factors such as moving from your state of residence and by extension local government area could cause an N-Power applicant to choose to change their data on the NASIMS portal, but there are risks involved in taking such an action.

Applicants that would be most affected are those who have been shortlisted because the provided information has been saved into your account.

READ ALSO: Ngige Says Buhari Is More Democratic Than Obasanjo

A user on Nairaland shared that each local government area has been designated to a specified number of N-Power candidates, and a change to the initial information provided would affect the arrangement, leading to a disqualification.

What N-Power Candidates Can Do

The only thing a candidate can do is to wait until deployment to their place of primary assignment (PPA).

Candidates who seek to change their state and local government areas can approach the district human resources department, requesting a change.