N-power: See Venues, Date & Time For NSIP Independent Monitor’s Traning Nationwide

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced venues for the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) independent monitor’s training across the nation for all selected candidates.

Bizwatch Nigeria earlier reported that the N-Power and all other National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) will have onboard some 5,000 independent monitors.

The special assistant the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq revealed centers where the training will take place through her official Twitter account.

Nneka Ikem tweeted, “

Training of Independent Monitors for @NSIP_NG begins nationwide. All selected Independent Monitors should watch this space for the venue of training and in their various states.”

According to her, the independent monitors are choose venue close to them for the training.

Osun State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Date: Friday 19th February 2021,

Venue: Local Government Service Commission Hall. Government Secretariat Abeere, Oshogbo.

Time: 9:00am.

Jigawa State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Date: 17-02-2021

Venue: Manpower Development Institute Dutse, Jigawa State.

Time: 10:00 AM

Ogun State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Venue: OBA’S COMPLEX, Governor’s Office , Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta

Date: Tuesday, 23rd February 2021

Time: 10am

Oyo State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Date: Monday, 22nd February 2021

Venue: Ibadan Business School, Behind Davies Hotel Francis Okediji Street, Old Bodija, Ibadan.

Time: 10am

Cross River State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Venue: Diamond hill by Governor office Calabar

Time: 10:00 AM

Date: 19-02-2021

Ebonyi State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Venue: Osborne Hotel, Abakaliki 10:00 AM

Date: 17-02-2021

Venue: Min of Finance hall

Katsina State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Venue: Local Government Service Commission Auditorium Katisina State.

Date: 18-02-2021

Time: 8:00 AM

Ekiti State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Venue: AB Hotel, Olora street, Off Adebayo Road, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State

Date:18-02-2021

Time: 9:00 AM

Yobe State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Venue: Yobe State Cultural Center

Date:18-02-2021

Time: 9:00 AM

Kwara State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Venue: Fresh Hotel Ilorin Pate road Near Shoprite

Date: 18-02-2021

Time: 10:00 AM

Lagos State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Venue: OSTRA HALLS & HOTEL Off Otunba Jobi Fele Way, opposite NNPC Gas Plant CBD, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Date: 18th February, 2020

Time: Session One 10:00 AM; Session Two 2:30

Enugu State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Venue: Ascot Hotel, No. 9 Ezinihite Street, New Haven, Enugu.

Date: 18-02-2021

Time: 9:00 AM

Sokoto State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Venue: Sultan Maccido Quranic Institute

Date: 18th February 2021

Time: 8am

Delta State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Date: 18th February, 2021

Venue: UNITY Hall Government House Asaba.

Taraba State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Date: Monday 22nd February, 2021

Venue: Banquet Hall, Jalingo motel, Jalingo town, Taraba State

Time: 08:00am prompt

Gombe State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Date: Saturday 20th February, 2021

Venue: Banquet Hall, Government House, Gombe, Gombe State

Time: 08:00am prompt.

Anambra State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Date: Friday 19th February, 2021

Time:9:00am

Venue: Finotel Hotel, Nnamdi Azikiwe Avenue, old Awka-Enugu express way by Eze-Uzu Junction , behind Juhel filling station , Agu-Awka.

Ondo State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Date: Saturday 20th February, 2021

Venue: Blissworld Hotel, Ijapo, Akure, Ondo State.

Time: 9:00am.

Adamawa State Independent Monitor’s Traning

Venue: Nyako Center, State Secretariat

Time: 9am

Date: 23-02-2021

Who Are the Independent Monitors

According to the minister, the independent monitors will work at the community level.

Farouq said that the 5,000 monitors will be assigned to monitor beneficiaries of the N-Power programme.

These monitors will conduct their duties within the localities of the beneficiaries: schools, households, and market clusters.

She said that the monitors will ensure that the aim of the programmes is achieved.

Orienting the monitors, she informed them that after the initial training, they would receive regular training and guidance for effective monitoring.

Farouq also noted that the monitors will be supervised by officers of the ministry and other stakeholders at the state level.

The minister said, “Today, we are flagging off the training of 5000 Independent Monitors who will monitor the programme at the community level.

“The Independent Monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved.

“While this is the initial training to get you acquainted with your schedule of duties, the Ministry will ensure that you continue to receive regular training and guidance for effective monitoring within the communities you are assigned.

“You will be closely supervised by officials of the Ministry and your activities will also be monitored by the Ministry and other stakeholders at the state level.”