N-power: See Venues, Date & Time For NSIP Independent Monitor’s Traning Nationwide

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced venues for the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) independent monitor’s training across the nation for all selected candidates.
Bizwatch Nigeria earlier reported that the N-Power and all other National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) will have onboard some 5,000 independent monitors.
The special assistant the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq revealed centers where the training will take place through her official Twitter account.
Nneka Ikem tweeted, “
Training of Independent Monitors for @NSIP_NG begins nationwide. All selected Independent Monitors should watch this space for the venue of training and in their various states.”
According to her, the independent monitors are choose venue close to them for the training.
Osun State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Date: Friday 19th February 2021,
Venue: Local Government Service Commission Hall. Government Secretariat Abeere, Oshogbo.
Time: 9:00am.
Jigawa State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Date: 17-02-2021
Venue: Manpower Development Institute Dutse, Jigawa State.
Time: 10:00 AM
Ogun State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Venue: OBA’S COMPLEX, Governor’s Office , Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta
Date: Tuesday, 23rd February 2021
Time: 10am
Oyo State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Date: Monday, 22nd February 2021
Venue: Ibadan Business School, Behind Davies Hotel Francis Okediji Street, Old Bodija, Ibadan.
Time: 10am
Cross River State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Venue: Diamond hill by Governor office Calabar
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: 19-02-2021
Ebonyi State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Venue: Osborne Hotel, Abakaliki 10:00 AM
Date: 17-02-2021
Venue: Min of Finance hall
Katsina State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Venue: Local Government Service Commission Auditorium Katisina State.
Date: 18-02-2021
Time: 8:00 AM
Ekiti State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Venue: AB Hotel, Olora street, Off Adebayo Road, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State
Date:18-02-2021
Time: 9:00 AM
Yobe State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Venue: Yobe State Cultural Center
Date:18-02-2021
Time: 9:00 AM
Kwara State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Venue: Fresh Hotel Ilorin Pate road Near Shoprite
Date: 18-02-2021
Time: 10:00 AM
Lagos State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Venue: OSTRA HALLS & HOTEL Off Otunba Jobi Fele Way, opposite NNPC Gas Plant CBD, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.
Date: 18th February, 2020
Time: Session One 10:00 AM; Session Two 2:30
Enugu State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Venue: Ascot Hotel, No. 9 Ezinihite Street, New Haven, Enugu.
Date: 18-02-2021
Time: 9:00 AM
Sokoto State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Venue: Sultan Maccido Quranic Institute
Date: 18th February 2021
Time: 8am
Delta State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Date: 18th February, 2021
Venue: UNITY Hall Government House Asaba.
Taraba State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Date: Monday 22nd February, 2021
Venue: Banquet Hall, Jalingo motel, Jalingo town, Taraba State
Time: 08:00am prompt
Gombe State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Date: Saturday 20th February, 2021
Venue: Banquet Hall, Government House, Gombe, Gombe State
Time: 08:00am prompt.
Anambra State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Date: Friday 19th February, 2021
Time:9:00am
Venue: Finotel Hotel, Nnamdi Azikiwe Avenue, old Awka-Enugu express way by Eze-Uzu Junction , behind Juhel filling station , Agu-Awka.
Ondo State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Date: Saturday 20th February, 2021
Venue: Blissworld Hotel, Ijapo, Akure, Ondo State.
Time: 9:00am.
Adamawa State Independent Monitor’s Traning
Venue: Nyako Center, State Secretariat
Time: 9am
Date: 23-02-2021
Who Are the Independent Monitors
According to the minister, the independent monitors will work at the community level.
Farouq said that the 5,000 monitors will be assigned to monitor beneficiaries of the N-Power programme.
These monitors will conduct their duties within the localities of the beneficiaries: schools, households, and market clusters.
She said that the monitors will ensure that the aim of the programmes is achieved.
Orienting the monitors, she informed them that after the initial training, they would receive regular training and guidance for effective monitoring.
Farouq also noted that the monitors will be supervised by officers of the ministry and other stakeholders at the state level.
The minister said, “Today, we are flagging off the training of 5000 Independent Monitors who will monitor the programme at the community level.
“The Independent Monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved.
“While this is the initial training to get you acquainted with your schedule of duties, the Ministry will ensure that you continue to receive regular training and guidance for effective monitoring within the communities you are assigned.
“You will be closely supervised by officials of the Ministry and your activities will also be monitored by the Ministry and other stakeholders at the state level.”
