N-Power: Scheme ‘Is Being Revamped’ – Minister Reveals

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Saidya Umar Farouq, disclosed that the N-Power programme is “being revamped”.

The minister stated this at the Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture in Abuja on Thursday.

Farouq stated that the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) established by the federal government to mitigate poverty in the country have had a great impact on both the poor demographics of Nigeria.

She added that over 12 million households have been beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).

She said, “The N-Power program provides temporary income-generating opportunities 500,000 unemployed youths, while 8,612,457 primary 1-3 pupils in select public schools are receiving 1 meal per day under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).”

To ensure that youths in the country secured adequate employment, the Buhari-led administration, in 2016, created the N-Power programme.

Relevant authorities stated that the NSIP programme, that the N-Power programme falls under, was created “to provide a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development and to ensure that each participant will learn and practice most of what is necessary to find or create work.”