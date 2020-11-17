BUSINESS & ECONOMYEDUCATION & TRAININGLABOURNEWSNEWSLETTER

N-Power Reps Forum to Update Exited Batch A, B Beneficiaries

November 17, 2020024
N-Power Reps Forum to Update Exited Batch A, B Beneficiaries

The  N-Power representatives forum across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday announced that it will update exited Batch A and Batch B beneficiaries on the progress so far through a Live Chat on Facebook.

READ ALSO: Senate Directs AGF to Audit Accounts of NNPC, NPA, Others

Representatives of the forum’s National media team stated that the session is aimed at discussing the best way to achieve their goal of permanency or favourable transition as the case may be..

Related tags :

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.