N-Power Recruitment: FG Reveals Date For 3-Month Camping Of Selected 1,500 Beneficiaries Training

January 11, 2021 31

The Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Nneka Ikem Anibeze said that mails have been sent to to selected 1,500 N-Power beneficiaries for 3-month camping.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the selected beneficiaries are those who registered with N-Creative, a subcomponent of the famed N-Power Programme.

According to her, “1500 beneficiaries have been selected as prospective trainees for a 3-month in-camp N-Creative Training from January 15, 2021. If you were chosen, you should’ve received an email. Come with 2 copies each of your ID & BVN print out and personal items.”

N-Creative Training 3-Month Camping Date

The N-Creative camping will be begin january 15, 2021.

N-Power Batch C: FG Approves Increase Of Beneficiaries To 1m

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the increment in the number of N-Power batch C beneficiaries to 1million.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the President, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to increase N-Power beneficiaries from the initial 400, 000 to 1,000,000.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq confirmed the Presidency order on Monday.

She said: “In a bid to realise Mr. President’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years, the ministry places significant emphasis on youth empowerment by strategically ascertaining youth engagement as a foundational objective in implementing the following strategies: double the scope of the National Social Investment Programmes.