N-Power Programme To Get Independent Monitors

N-Power and all other National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) will have onboard some 5,000 independent monitors.

This development was announced by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq.

She said that the training programme for the independent monitors had already begun in Abuja.

Who Are the Independent Monitors

According to the minister, the independent monitors will work at the community level.

Farouq said that the 5,000 monitors will be assigned to monitor beneficiaries of the N-Power programme.

These monitors will conduct their duties within the localities of the beneficiaries: schools, households, and market clusters.

She said that the monitors will ensure that the aim of the programmes is achieved.

Orienting the monitors, she informed them that after the initial training, they would receive regular training and guidance for effective monitoring.

Farouq also noted that the monitors will be supervised by officers of the ministry and other stakeholders at the state level.

The minister said, “Today, we are flagging off the training of 5000 Independent Monitors who will monitor the programme at the community level.

“The Independent Monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved.

“While this is the initial training to get you acquainted with your schedule of duties, the Ministry will ensure that you continue to receive regular training and guidance for effective monitoring within the communities you are assigned.

“You will be closely supervised by officials of the Ministry and your activities will also be monitored by the Ministry and other stakeholders at the state level.”

Violation and Removal of Monitors

Farouq cautioned the monitors against violating the guidelines that will be laid out.

She said that any monitor that fails to comply with the rules will be booted out.

The minister said that the ministry was collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to monitor the programmes.

She warned the monitors to desist from engaging in any form of malpractice, adding that anyone caught would be handed over to the crime agencies.

Appealing to the monitors, Farouq urged them to conduct their duties with patriotism and support the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

Farouq said, “Please be informed that the Ministry will not hesitate to take you off the Programme if you are found violating the terms of your engagement.

“We are also working with security agents, EFCC and the ICPC to monitor these programmes. If you are found engaging in any form of malpractice or fraud, you will be handed over to them for investigation and prosecution.

“I therefore urge you to carry out this task with a sense of patriotism as we all work towards the vision of Mr. President to lift 100 Million Nigerians out of Poverty in the next 10 years.”

N-Power and other Social Investment Programmes

The minister said that there are about 13 million Nigerians benefiting from the Federal Government Intervention social investment programmes.

She added that beneficiaries are from the 36 states and the FCT.

“The scope of these programmes are large with about 13 million citizens across 36 states and the FCT benefiting from the Federal Government Intervention,” she said.

Adding to the minister’s remarks Director of Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema, who represented the Permanent Secretary Nura Alkali, said that the social investment programme was created to support vulnerable Nigerians.

He said, “The social investment programme is a flagship programme of the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and is meant to support the vulnerable citizens in the Society.

“I therefore employ you to pay attention and learn from the facilitators brought here to train you on the monitoring process and data collection tools you will use in monitoring these programmes.”