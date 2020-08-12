N-Power: Over 5 million Nigerian Youths Applied for Batch C

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development says more than five-million Nigerian youths have applied for N-Power programme.

The Minister, Sadiya Farouq assured Nigerians that due diligence would be applied during the selection process to ensure that only duly qualified applicants are enrolled.

According to her, ”the Ministry would also ensure that the applicants, as well as the general public, are kept fully informed on the progress made at every stage.”

She stated that the N-Power program was aimed at providing the Nigerian youths with opportunities for skills acquisition and entrepreneurship is also key to the country’s post Covid-19 economic recovery.

The Minister also emphasised that women and persons with disability would be prioritised during the selection.

Farouq added that her Ministry remained committed to the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million Nigerians out of Poverty in the next 10 years and identified the N-power as one of the platforms that could assist in the realisation of that vision.

However, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development wishes to officially inform the general public that registration for the Batch C of N-Power has closed on Sunday 9th of August, 2020.

The registration which commenced on the 26th of June 2020 was initially scheduled to end on the 26th of July, but the Ministry extended the date by two weeks to give opportunity to more people to apply.

So far, a total of 5,042,001 Nigerian youths have applied as at the end of the exercise.

The N-Power is a scheme set up by President Muhammadu Buhari since 8 June 2016, to address the issues of youth unemployment and help increase social development. The scheme was created as a component of National Social Investment Programme, to provide a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development.

Source: VON