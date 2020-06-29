N-Power: Over 1 million Nigerians Apply within 48 hour

- June 29, 2020
N-Power

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development has announced that it has received over 1 million applications across Nigeria within 48 hours after the portal was opened.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the ministry published via its Twitter handle on Sunday.

The statement, which was signed by the Deputy Director, Information in the ministry, Rhoda Iliya, stated that the on-going N-Power Batch C online application that commenced last Friday, June 26, 2020 is an indication that a lot of youths are in dire need of jobs.

It stated, “The Ministry wishes to reiterate that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new programme, which would be very focused on agriculture.

“The Ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants. The selection process would be fair and transparent and the public  would also be carried  along at every stage.”

Contrary to speculation that the portal has been compromised, the ministry assured that it is secured and all data are safe.

Source: Nairametrics

