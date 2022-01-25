N-Power, Other Social Schemes Are Sabotaged – FG

January 25, 2022 99

Nigerians are sabotaging N-power and other social investment schemes in the country. This is according to the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), Dr. Umar Buba Bindir.

Speaking at the opening of a result-based monitoring and evaluation training for staff of the scheme in Abuja, Bindir said N-power and other social programmes under the NSIP, that are meant to benefit Nigerians, are not achieving the desired result because many people that were given the responsibility to drive it are sabotaging the efforts of the government.

His words: “Some people, who are to oversee the conditional cash transfer, are exploiting the ignorance of the beneficiaries and sharing the money with them.

“Under the school feeding programme, we have received reports of some women, who are engaged to cook for the children, who give them less than what they are supposed to give and sometimes, poor quality food.

“It is the same thing with the N-Power programme. We engage young Nigerians to teach children in schools, pay them N30,000 monthly, but they don’t go to the schools.”

Meanwhile, there have been concerns among members of the public as it relates to the delay of stipends for some months last year (2021).

Addressing the matter, Sadiya Umar Farouk, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, said there are glitches in the network of NASIMS, adding that stipends are being delayed as a result of that.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, the minister explained that because of the glitches, some N-power beneficiaries have not been credited for their stipends.

“In our quest to ensure Beneficiaries are paid at once, we adopted Bulk payment approach which was PARTIALLY SUCCESSFUL resulting to some accounts getting credited and some not, due to network instability.

“As a result, October payments were paused to get the challenge sorted out. Payment for the said month to all concerned shall RECOMMENCE at the shortest possible time. Please bear with us”, a statement from NASIMS quoted the minister as saying.