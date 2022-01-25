fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTERSME Biz

N-Power, Other Social Schemes Are Sabotaged – FG

January 25, 2022099
N-Power, Other Social Schemes Are Sabotaged -FG

Nigerians are sabotaging N-power and other social investment schemes in the country. This is according to the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), Dr. Umar Buba Bindir.

Speaking at the opening of a result-based monitoring and evaluation training for staff of the scheme in Abuja, Bindir said N-power and other social programmes under the NSIP, that are meant to benefit Nigerians, are not achieving the desired result because many people that were given the responsibility to drive it are sabotaging the efforts of the government.

His words: “Some people, who are to oversee the conditional cash transfer, are exploiting the ignorance of the beneficiaries and sharing the money with them.

“Under the school feeding programme, we have received reports of some women, who are engaged to cook for the children, who give them less than what they are supposed to give and sometimes, poor quality food.

“It is the same thing with the N-Power programme. We engage young Nigerians to teach children in schools, pay them N30,000 monthly, but they don’t go to the schools.”

Meanwhile, there have been concerns among members of the public as it relates to the delay of stipends for some months last year (2021).

Addressing the matter, Sadiya Umar Farouk, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, said there are glitches in the network of NASIMS, adding that stipends are being delayed as a result of that.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, the minister explained that because of the glitches, some N-power beneficiaries have not been credited for their stipends.

“In our quest to ensure Beneficiaries are paid at once, we adopted Bulk payment approach which was PARTIALLY SUCCESSFUL resulting to some accounts getting credited and some not, due to network instability.

“As a result, October payments were paused to get the challenge sorted out. Payment for the said month to all concerned shall RECOMMENCE at the shortest possible time. Please bear with us”, a statement from NASIMS quoted the minister as saying.

NASIMS: N-Power Batch C Payment News Updates For Today 14th January 2022
Related tags :

About Author

N-Power, Other Social Schemes Are Sabotaged – FG
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Tax-evaders-firs NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 15, 20165311

Katsina Govt Set to Recover N5billion from Tax Defaulters

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A special court has been set up by Katsina State government to recover N5 billion from tax defaulters in the state. The executive chairman of the state’s Bo
Read More
World Cup Fixtures NEWSLETTERspecial postWorld Cup 2018
June 18, 20180306

2018 FIFA World Cup Match Fixtures – Monday, June 18, 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Monday, June 18, 2018 Sweden v South Korea (F) Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod 13:00 Belgium v Panama (G) Fisht Stadium, Sochi 16:00 Tunisia v Engl
Read More
World Bank Predicts Nigeria's Economy Could Grow By 2.5% BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 3, 20210996

Nigeria Faces Slower Economic Recovery -World Bank

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Compared with other African countries affected COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank says Nigeria face slower economic recovery. The global bank said the slow r
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.