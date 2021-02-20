fbpx
N-Power, Other NSIPs Have About 13 Million Beneficiaries

February 20, 2021012
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that there are 13 million beneficiaries of the various government social intervention programmes.

This was disclosed by the minister’s representative – Director of ICT in the humanitarian ministry, Aminu Tukkue Bello, during the onboarding to the 5,000 monitors.

The minister had said that the monitors would be under the strict watch of security agencies to ensure that the guidelines are followed.

She said, “We are also working with security agencies like the DSS, EFCC, and ICPC to monitor these programmes. If you are found engaging in any form of malpractice or fraud, you will be handed over to them for investigation and prosecution.”

N-power: See Venues, Date & Time For NSIP Independent Monitor's Traning Nationwide

“The social intervention programmes expected to be monitored include N-Power, the Homegrown School Feeding Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programmes and government enterprise and empowerment programmes,” she added.

Social Intervention Programmes

In a bid to mitigate the burden of the struggling economy, the federal government introduced social intervention programmes like N-Power, Tradermoni, Faremermoni, conditional cash transfer, marketmoni, among others.

These programmes have been designed to ease the economic stress of Nigerians, especially the youth population.

It was also disclosed at the onboarding program that 167 people have been beneficiaries of the monthly N5,000 cash transfer in Yobe State.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

