The Federal Government has created a platform, Nexit Portal for exited N-power beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options.

The Federal Government in collaboration with Central Bank of Nigeria heeded to the cries of the ex-beneficiaries who seem to have lost in getting a job after their exit from the scheme.

What Is N-Power Nexit Portal?

The Nexit portal is a platform developed by the FG and CBN for interested exited N-power beneficiaries to access government’s empowernment programmes.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq who announced the development on Friday, she said that the EXIT portal is to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs.

Steps On How To Apply

Login to your Npower Portal npvn.npower.gov.ng/login

Enter your Email and Password

Click on NEXIT Portal

Fill in your correct details

Click on Submit.

What Sadiya Farouq Said

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq said the ministry will collaborate with other relevant agencies of government and other stakeholders towards the realisation of that vision.

” The NEXIT portal is to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is very proud of the milestones you have achieved during your period of service to the nation.

“As we prepare to exit into prospective endeavors, we are confident that you will be able to channel all you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that will improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens.

“Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now halfway through. I congratulate you and wish you a very successful future,” the Minister said in the statement.

Who Are Eligible For N-Power Nexit Programme

The exited N-power beneficiaries are all eligible to register for the Nexit programme.

However, interested power Batch A & B Beneficiaries can apply.