N-Power Nexit: How To Solve Your NEXIT Registration Troubles

February 6, 2021027
Many N-Power NEXIT beneficiaries have complained about registration issues, especially for Batches A and B.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development introduced the ‘Email Update Form’ using Google Form.

Beneficiaries received a message that stated, “Dear beneficiaries Batches A & B if you want to. Change your email address or have issues related to email not functioning or you do not have access to it or can’t log in.

“Kindly fill out this form and submit.”

In a statement by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Nneka Ikem Anibueze, it was stated that 21,000 N-Power beneficiaries submitted their details and that work was ongoing on resolving the matter.

READ ALSO: N-Power Nexit: Again, FG To Engage 30,000 Beneficiaries As Geospatial Experts

How To Access N-Power NEXIT Email Update Form

If you still find that you are unable to update your form, you can visit this link and fill the form.

Password Lost, How To Solve That

You may not remember your password and would need to access your email. For password issues, you can use this link.

Validate NEXIT Account

To validate and activate your NEXIT account, you can click on this link.

This also goes for those who have problems verifying their email or if you never got an email verification message.

To all beneficiaries who have already filled the forms, you have been urged to wait for a message notifying you of a resolution to your email issues before you can proceed with your registration.

N-Power Nexit: How To Solve Your NEXIT Registration Troubles
