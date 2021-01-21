N-Power Nexit: FG To Engage 200,000 Batch A And B Beneficiaries As Financial Services Operators

January 21, 2021 40

The federal government has disclosed that 200,000 Batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries will be engaged as financial services operators.

This will fall under the newly-created N-Power exit strategy (NEXIT).

N-Power beneficiaries of Batches A and B will take part in the engagement of the scheduled programme.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, on Wednesday.

Farouq stated this at the 4th annualized review of the government-backed Home Grown Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

READ ALSO: Buhari Orders Certification Of Locally-Made Helicopters

She said that the programme for N-power beneficiaries will be supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria, under the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF).

Sadiya said, “Plans have been concluded for the transition of the N-power Batch A and B through the creation of the NEXIT portal, which would allow those who choose to sign up to access other government empowerment opportunities.

“A beneficiary management system for the NSIPs is expected to be deployed in 2021. It would have the capacity to manage payments, address grievances and improve dissemination of information.”