fbpx
N-Power NEXIT: FG Explains Reason For Implementation Delay

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityNEWS

N-Power NEXIT: FG Explains Reason For Implementation Delay

March 11, 20210414
N-Power NEXIT: FG Explains Reason For Implementation Delay

The federal government, on Wednesday, gave a reason for the delay in the implementation of NEXIT.

It stated that the delay was due to the allowance of more volunteers into the programme, as reported by npowerdg.

FG stated that to expand the number of volunteers in the programme, it needed to push the date of the implementation of the programme.

This was disclosed by Maryam Uwais, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Investment Programme.

The NEXIT portal that was launched in November 2020 will be closed on Friday, 12 March 2020.

READ ALSO: Latest N-Power News Roundup For Monday 8th March

More than 30,000 N-Power NEXIT beneficiaries registered on the platform, and about 70,000 volunteers who started their registration were advised to close their applications before the portal is closed.

Following the closure of the portal, the next stage of the N-Power NEXIT programme will commence.

About Author

N-Power NEXIT: FG Explains Reason For Implementation Delay
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

NERC Orders DISCOs To Suspend New Electricity Tariff COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
June 15, 20200143

Togo, Niger, Benin Fail to Offset ₦340.04 billion Electricity Bill Owed Nigeria – NERC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Togo, Niger, and Benin Republic did not pay their N32.04 billion bills for the electricity Nigeria supplied to them in 2019, the Nigerian Electricity Regula
Read More
September 3, 2014059

Nigeria, Others Lead In Non – Oil Export To US

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram According to data from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria, Angola and South Africa were the three leading exporters to the United States
Read More
October 11, 2013058

Nigerians Spend Over N120 Billion on Foreign Medical Care -NMA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The growing dearth of specialist medical care services in the country and a corresponding growing middle class have resulted to more Nigerians seeking treat
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.