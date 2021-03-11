N-Power NEXIT: FG Explains Reason For Implementation Delay

March 11, 2021 414

The federal government, on Wednesday, gave a reason for the delay in the implementation of NEXIT.

It stated that the delay was due to the allowance of more volunteers into the programme, as reported by npowerdg.

FG stated that to expand the number of volunteers in the programme, it needed to push the date of the implementation of the programme.

This was disclosed by Maryam Uwais, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Investment Programme.

The NEXIT portal that was launched in November 2020 will be closed on Friday, 12 March 2020.

More than 30,000 N-Power NEXIT beneficiaries registered on the platform, and about 70,000 volunteers who started their registration were advised to close their applications before the portal is closed.

Following the closure of the portal, the next stage of the N-Power NEXIT programme will commence.