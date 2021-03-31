fbpx
N-Power NEXIT: Deadline Given To Minister, Farouq, Over Undelivered Promises Approaches

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityNEWS

N-Power NEXIT: Deadline Given To Minister, Farouq, Over Undelivered Promises Approaches

March 31, 2021092
N-Power NEXIT: Deadline Given To Minister, Farouq, Over Undelivered Promises Approaches

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, was given a deadline by representatives, across the 36 states including Abuja, of Batches A and B of the N-Power NEXIT over promises that have gone undelivered.

In a letter signed by the National President of N-Power, Kabiru Aliyu Pelemi, addressed to the minister, the representatives, on behalf of the 500,000 N-Power volunteers, said that they were “tired of your (Farouq) delay tactics since last year, you exited us with no meaningful plan during a pandemic period.”

The ultimatum given to the minister was Monday, April 12, 2021, to “fulfill all the promises you made to the exited N-Power Volunteers or we mobilize 500,000 Nigeria youths to occupy the ministry.”

N-Power NEXIT Portal Lays Dormant

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, four months after the portal for NEXIT was introduced (on November 20, 2020), failed to commence the programme instituted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

READ ALSO: Super Eagles Trounce Lesotho In Final AFCON Qualifier Match

Reiterating its suggestion to the minister on the use of “the data of N-Power Volunteers through their NPVN portal”, the representatives stated that the minister failed to take heed.

About Author

N-Power NEXIT: Deadline Given To Minister, Farouq, Over Undelivered Promises Approaches
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 12, 2013057

NCAA To Penalize Aero Airlines Over Flight Cancellation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the cancellation of a scheduled Aero Airlines flight, which left passengers stranded at the airport, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Av
Read More
December 20, 2013053

Osun FRSC Holds Special Patrol Exercise

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A statistics report by the Osun State sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), released yesterday, reveals that no fewer than 185 people have died in
Read More
[ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCENEWS
November 17, 20140103

Unity Bank Places Bullet International, Kabo Air, 109 Other Debtors On Blacklist

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Unity Bank in a public notice signed by its management made public the names of 111 of its customers with bad loans on Sunday. The bank in the statement sai
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.