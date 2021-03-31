N-Power NEXIT: Deadline Given To Minister, Farouq, Over Undelivered Promises Approaches

March 31, 2021 92

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, was given a deadline by representatives, across the 36 states including Abuja, of Batches A and B of the N-Power NEXIT over promises that have gone undelivered.

In a letter signed by the National President of N-Power, Kabiru Aliyu Pelemi, addressed to the minister, the representatives, on behalf of the 500,000 N-Power volunteers, said that they were “tired of your (Farouq) delay tactics since last year, you exited us with no meaningful plan during a pandemic period.”

The ultimatum given to the minister was Monday, April 12, 2021, to “fulfill all the promises you made to the exited N-Power Volunteers or we mobilize 500,000 Nigeria youths to occupy the ministry.”

I write on behalf of five hundred thousand (500,000) N-Power Volunteers (Batch A and B) in Nigeria to inform you that we are tired of your delay tactics since last @Sadiya_farouq — 36 STATES & FCT N-POWER REPS FORUM (@Npower_Reps) March 16, 2021

N-Power NEXIT Portal Lays Dormant

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, four months after the portal for NEXIT was introduced (on November 20, 2020), failed to commence the programme instituted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Reiterating its suggestion to the minister on the use of “the data of N-Power Volunteers through their NPVN portal”, the representatives stated that the minister failed to take heed.