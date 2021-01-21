N-Power Nexit: Again, FG To Engage 30,000 Beneficiaries As Geospatial Experts

January 21, 2021 33

Thirty thousand (30,000) N-Power Nexit Batch A and B beneficiaries will be engaged as geospatial experts, revealed the federal government.

These batches will stand to benefit from an expansive programme scheduled by the federal government for N-Power beneficiaries.

The government added that the Batch A and B N-Power Nexit beneficiaries will also serve as enumerators in the Economic Sustainability Plan’s Mass Agric programme.

This was revealed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, on Wednesday.

She disclosed this alongside the news that 200,000 Batch A and B N-Power Nexit beneficiaries will partake in the financial services operators scheme.

This scheme has the backing of the country’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF).

In other news, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management, and Social Development, stated that it will introduce a Beneficiary Management System.

The system will aid payments, address issues faced by N-Power Nexit beneficiaries, and help improve the way information is shared to beneficiaries.

The management system will also help unify the database of all N-Power Nexit beneficiaries.