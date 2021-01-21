fbpx
N-Power Nexit: Again, FG To Engage 30,000 Beneficiaries As Geospatial Experts

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]Biz OpportunityNEWS

N-Power Nexit: Again, FG To Engage 30,000 Beneficiaries As Geospatial Experts

January 21, 2021033
N-Power Nexit: Again, FG To Engage 30,000 Beneficiaries As Geospatial Experts

Thirty thousand (30,000) N-Power Nexit Batch A and B beneficiaries will be engaged as geospatial experts, revealed the federal government.

These batches will stand to benefit from an expansive programme scheduled by the federal government for N-Power beneficiaries.

The government added that the Batch A and B N-Power Nexit beneficiaries will also serve as enumerators in the Economic Sustainability Plan’s Mass Agric programme.

This was revealed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, on Wednesday.

She disclosed this alongside the news that 200,000 Batch A and B N-Power Nexit beneficiaries will partake in the financial services operators scheme.

This scheme has the backing of the country’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF).

READ ALSO: Nigerian Researchers Upbeat On local Vaccine Production

In other news, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management, and Social Development, stated that it will introduce a Beneficiary Management System.

The system will aid payments, address issues faced by N-Power Nexit beneficiaries, and help improve the way information is shared to beneficiaries.

The management system will also help unify the database of all N-Power Nexit beneficiaries.

Related tags :

About Author

N-Power Nexit: Again, FG To Engage 30,000 Beneficiaries As Geospatial Experts
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 18, 2014038

Facebook To Build Social Network For The Workplace

Social network, Facebook, is building a network that will be for professionals to connect and collaborate on work-related documents The new network, dubbed Facebook at Work, will look similar to its e
Read More
Portal [ MAIN ]JOBS
August 11, 2015530

IT/TELECOMS JOBS | Relationship Officer (Walk-In) at MTN Nigeria (2 Positions)

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling bran
Read More
May 6, 2014031

TOURISM & HOSPITALITY JOBS | Recreation Manager at InterContinental Hotel Lagos

InterContinental Hotel Lagos, a 5 – star hotel edifice built very close to the Lagos creek. The hotel is located on Victoria Island, in the centre of Lagos, home to major consulates and multinat
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon