N-power NEXIT: Again, FG Releases New Form For Email Verification Problem

January 15, 2021072
The Federal Government has heeded to the appeals of the N-Power batch A and B beneficiaries concerning the email verification issues during NEXIT registration.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq revealed that a form has been released for those having email verification problem related to NPower.’

According to her, those have issues with their email verification should fill the form online in order to be granted access.

“Dear beneficiaries Batches A & B if you want to. Change your email address or have issues related to email not functioning or you do not have access to it or can’t log in.

“Kindly fill out this form and submit.”

NEXIT Portal Email Update Form

Click here to fill the form and get your email verified.

What Is N-Power Nexit Portal?

The Nexit portal is a platform developed by the FG and CBN for interested exited N-power beneficiaries to access government’s empowernment programmes.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq who announced the development on Friday, she said that the EXIT portal is to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs.

READ ALSO: N-POWER NEXIT PORTAL: All You Need To Know, How Beneficiaries Can Apply For CBN Empowerment

Steps On How To Apply

  • Login to your Npower Portal npvn.npower.gov.ng/login
  • Enter your Email and Password
  • Click on NEXIT Portal
  • Fill in your correct details
  • Click on Submit.

Many are currently having issues answering questions which is causing them setbacks from completing the signing of the Nexit programme.

This article will help you answer those questions correctly.

How To Update Nexit Portal

Steps on how to answer questions

1) Do you have a job after exiting from the N-Power Programme?
ANSWER: No

2) What type of job?
ANSWER: Self-employed

3) During the N-power programme, did you acquire a skill?
ANSWER: If you do say Yes, if not say No

4) Do you have an existing business?
ANSWER: No

5) Do you have any business idea you intend to start?
ANSWER: Yes

6) Do you desire to own a business venture?
ANSWER: Yes

7) Do you need a loan for your business venture?
ANSWER: Yes

8) Would you like to participate in a digital and e-commerce skills acquisition training programme?
ANSWER: Yes

NB: The questions and answer tips were gotten from empowerment to opportunities website.

About Author

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

