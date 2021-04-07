fbpx
N-Power News Today 7th April 2021: Batch C Latest News, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login

N-Power News Today 7th April 2021: Batch C Latest News, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login

April 7, 2021
N-Power News Today 1st April 2021

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Wednesday, April 7th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: FG Confirms Payment Of Stipends Of 8,900 Batches A, B Beneficiaries

The Federal Government confirmed that 8,900 beneficiaries of Batches A and B of the N-Power scheme have been paid their 5 months stipends arrears.

The disclosure was made by the Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, on Twitter. Read More…

NPower Beneficiaries in Imo Seek Soft Loans

The Spokesperson for the beneficiaries of NPower scheme in Imo State, Williams Ugbo, says about 27,000 youths have benefited from N-Power and other social investment programmes of the Federal Government in the state.

Ugbo, spoke at a sensitisation rally in support of the Federal Government’s effort in fighting insecurity in the country. Read More…

N-Power NEXIT: Deadline Given To Minister, Farouq, Over Undelivered Promises Approaches

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, was given a deadline by representatives, across the 36 states including Abuja, of Batches A and B of the N-Power NEXIT over promises that have gone undelivered.

In a letter signed by the National President of N-Power, Kabiru Aliyu Pelemi, addressed to the minister, the representatives, on behalf of the 500,000 N-Power volunteers, said that they were “tired of your (Farouq) delay tactics since last year, you exited us with no meaningful plan during a pandemic period.” Read More…

How To Check Your N-Power Batch C Deployment Status

The N-Power batch C recruitment is still ongoing as applicants/candiadates are expected to register on National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) platform.

The recruitment of the N-Power C batch candidate will be done through the NASIMS portal, see the information below to register, update the profile and write the CBT test. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on N-power

N-Power News Today 7th April 2021: Batch C Latest News, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login
